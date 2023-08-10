Retired NFL star and 'The Blind Side' inspo Michael Oher shares playbook on going from homeless to pro athlete

Super Bowl champion Michael Oher, whose life inspired the 2009 blockbuster film, "The Blind Side," is sharing the key to his success in his new "playbook" on fame, football, and facing adversity.

"It's a playbook on life," Oher began during his appearance on "The Bottom Line." "A lot of it is principles that have led me here today to get over the obstacles and to rebound from health issues to homelessness as a teen, to success, to dealing with everything that I've been through. And I wanted to put a playbook in place for everyone who's paralyzed with fear and hopelessness and don't think that they can, you know, get through life."

On Tuesday, Oher pulled the curtain back on his already highly publicized childhood, revealing that his own yearning for a role model led to the inspiration for his new book, "Back Against the Wall."

"I just started stacking those good days on top of good days. And I just thought toward what I wanted my future to be. And eventually, I knew if I stacked enough great days on top of those days, I would eventually get to where I wanted to be. And it did. Being homeless and in shelters, you need something else besides what you're going through. It's a huge struggle, but you can whatever you put in your mind, you can get it done," he told co-hosts Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy.

Despite his momentous struggles, Oher continues to give back to the community in several ways - his latest venture being his new book, with which he hopes to inspire others.

FOX Business Sean Duffy highlighted the immense hardship and incredible success Oher has achieved throughout his life, noting the excess of criticism that can come with significant accomplishments.

"I got to send mean people halfway," Oher said in response. "The first time I felt like I was going to have a meal consistently, I wasn't going to be homeless year in and year out is when I stepped on the college campus. So from three years old to 18, I put a ton of work in. And at that age, if you're from where I'm from, you know, that's a crucial age. And you're just living to die at that point. And I still fought and was able to get the job done through hard work and through effort and showing up."

Oher concluded the segment by issuing a passionate call to action to parents across America.

"You have to be consistent. You have to be a presence. It's being a mentor. And being there every day and not giving up on a kid and letting them know that you're not going to be in and out of their lives," Oher continued.

"I didn't have a mentor, I didn't have someone that was going to be in my life every single day. You know, that's what you need, someone who, you know, that's going to care for you and that's going to love you."