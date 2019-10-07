Redskins coach Jay Gruden fired

The Washington Redskins fired coach Jay Gruden after a 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the team confirmed Monday.

Gruden had been the longest-lasting coach in the history of Daniel Snyder's 20-year ownership of the team.

The Redskins were five games into the season without a single win. Gruden had led the team for six seasons with a 35-49-1 record.

Owner Daniel Snyder and president Bruce Allen told Gruden about the decision Monday morning.

"Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility," the Redskins said in a statement. "Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond."

