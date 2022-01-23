Rams trying to bar fans who are outside Los Angeles region from buying NFC title game tickets: report

Now that it’s official the Los Angeles Rams will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers in a third meeting this season between the NFC West rivals, the Rams are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure they have a true home-field advantage.

The Rams and 49ers will play at SoFi Stadium next Sunday, and Los Angeles is making sure there will be little-to-no Niners fans in attendance. A 49ers beat reporter took a screenshot of a disclaimer to buy tickets for the game, and it said that public sales will be restricted to the Greater Los Angeles region.

If fans outside the region order tickets, they will be canceled without notice and refunds will be given.

Back in Week 18 when the 49ers traveled to Los Angeles to face the Rams, SoFi Stadium was filled with San Francisco fans, in a must-win game to clinch a playoff berth. Fast-forward three weeks later, the two rivals will square off once again with the opportunity to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. In the divisional round game between the Titans and Bengals, Tennessee limited Cincinnati fans from traveling to Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Also, back in 2013, the Seattle Seahawks banned fans from California when they hosted the 49ers in the NFC title game.

The Rams are clearly doing whatever they can to gain a competitive advantage against their rivals.