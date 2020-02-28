Premier Lacrosse League lands Ticketmaster as main sponsor

The Premier Lacrosse League will enter its 2020 season with a slightly different name, courtesy of a unique sponsorship deal with Ticketmaster, league officials announced on Thursday.

The league will be known as the PLL Powered by Ticketmaster as part of the naming rights deal. Ticketmaster will also serve as PLL’s official ticketing partner, integrating the company’s “SafeTix” digital technology to provide fans with a streamlined mobile experience.

“From size to scope, this partnership marks a historic moment for professional lacrosse, and the Premier Lacrosse League, specifically,” said PLL co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Paul Rabil. “Ticketmaster’s audience reach, innovative technology, and breadth of venue partners in sports and live events are unparalleled.”

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, PLL will also gain access to real-time analytics about its fan base and game attendees via Ticketmaster Presence, the company’s digital platform. PLL officials can use the fan data to adjust ticket prices and develop engagement strategies.

Ticketmaster said the platform is also designed to cut down on ticket fraud and personalize game experiences for fans.

“The Premier Lacrosse League is bringing renewed energy, excitement and growth potential to the sport throughout North America, especially by engaging with fans in new and innovative ways both on and off the field,” said Ticketmaster President Jared Smith. “Ticketmaster is thrilled to be PLL’s partner, especially as we introduce our cutting-edge ticketing technologies and advanced marketing capabilities to their avid, tech-savvy fan base.”

Ticketmaster will also serve as a presenting sponsor for PLL Podcast Studios and the Premier Zone, a pre-game and postgame fan fest.

The 2020 PLL season begins on May 29. The upstart league has seven teams.

