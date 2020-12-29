Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Panthers' Russell Okung will become first NFL player to be paid in bitcoin

Okung, who is owed $13M in 2020, will receive half of it in bitcoin

BlockFi co-founder Flori Marquez discusses Bitcoin's record market run and rise in digital currency popularity.video

What's driving Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency surge?

BlockFi co-founder Flori Marquez discusses Bitcoin's record market run and rise in digital currency popularity.

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung has fulfilled his goal to be paid in bitcoin.

Okung will become the first player from any major U.S. sports league to receive a portion of his salary in bitcoin, according to NFL Network. Okung, who is owed $13 million in 2020, will receive half of it in bitcoin as part of a partnership with a Bitcoin company.

Okung, a two-time Pro Bowler, often talked about being compensated in bitcoin because some believe that the U.S. dollar is losing its value amid the coronavirus pandemic. Okung has been vocal about it on his Twitter account.

Okung was traded to the Panthers from the Los Angeles Chargers in March. During his first season with his new team, he only started in seven games and played 42% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Okung’s contract will expire at the end of the NFL season, which means it’s unlikely that the Panthers will re-sign him to a long-term deal.