Panthers' Russell Okung will become first NFL player to be paid in bitcoin

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung has fulfilled his goal to be paid in bitcoin.

Continue Reading Below

Okung will become the first player from any major U.S. sports league to receive a portion of his salary in bitcoin, according to NFL Network. Okung, who is owed $13 million in 2020, will receive half of it in bitcoin as part of a partnership with a Bitcoin company.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Okung, a two-time Pro Bowler, often talked about being compensated in bitcoin because some believe that the U.S. dollar is losing its value amid the coronavirus pandemic. Okung has been vocal about it on his Twitter account.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Okung was traded to the Panthers from the Los Angeles Chargers in March. During his first season with his new team, he only started in seven games and played 42% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Okung’s contract will expire at the end of the NFL season, which means it’s unlikely that the Panthers will re-sign him to a long-term deal.