Olympian Christina Clemons partners up with Doritos after chip bag earrings go viral: 'It's official!'

U.S. Olympic hurdler Christina Clemons has officially partnered up with Doritos after qualifying for the Olympics last month while wearing earrings of the popular American snack brand’s cool ranch chips.

Clemons, 31, made the announcement on Monday, via Twitter saying: "Just go ahead and call me ‘Cool Ranch’ Clemons, because it’s official!"

Doritos confirmed the news in a separate tweet.

Clemons qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games after finishing third in the 100-meter hurdles at U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Oregon last month.

She told The Washington Post in a phone interview that she had no idea her earrings from Hot Topic would catch so much attention saying she was "just being me."

Clemons also said that accessory wasn’t a random choice -- her husband nicknamed her "Doritos" because of her broad shoulder and narrow waist.

Shortly after winning her place on the U.S. Olympic team, Clemons was sent a custom Doritos Cool Ranch bag with her own face on it.

"We’ll be cheering you on along with the millions of other fans you’ve inspired," a note to the athlete read.

The Olympics are set to begin on July 23, more than a year after the Games were postponed because of the pandemic.