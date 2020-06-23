Expand / Collapse search
Top-ranked Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after organizing tennis tournament

Tennis star has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after playing last week in Belgrade and last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, speaks with his wife Jelena during a final match of the Adria Tour charity tournament, between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative," Djokovic said in a statement.

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries.

Spectators watch a tennis match during an exhibition tournament in Zadar, Croatia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Zvonko Kucelin)

Viktor Troicki said Tuesday that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus.

Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, said Sunday he tested positive for the virus. Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday he has also tested positive.

