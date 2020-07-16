NFL's history of fining, suspending owners for missteps

The NFL has a history of taking disciplinary action against team owners found to have engaged in conduct detrimental to the league, penalizing infractions ranging from simple gestures to scandals.

Washington NFL team owner Daniel Snyder is the latest executive to draw scrutiny following the release of a damning report on the team’s workplace culture. A group of 15 female former Washington team employees accused executives of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, the Washington Post reported.

CAN NFL FORCE WASHINGTON OWNER DAN SNYDER TO SELL TEAM?

Snyder was not personally accused of any wrongdoing. Instead, the women claimed that the longtime Washington owner understaffed the franchise’s human resources department and permitted a “sophomoric” office atmosphere that they said contributed to how employees were treated.

Washington hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to conduct an independent review of its workplace protocols, including allegations of misconduct. The NFL has yet to comment on the situation.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS EXECUTIVES ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT, VERBAL ABUSE

FOX Business breaks down major instances of NFL disciplinary action against team owners below.

Eddie DeBartolo Jr., former San Francisco 49ers owner

The NFL suspended DeBartolo for the entire 1999 NFL season and fined him $1 million for his involvement in a gambling scandal in Louisiana. DeBartolo pleaded guilty to failing to report a bribe to the state’s former governor. He received a presidential pardon in 2020.

Bud Adams, former Tennessee Titans owner

The late Titans owner was fined $250,000 in 2009 for making an obscene gesture toward Buffalo Bills fans.

"I need to apologize for my actions yesterday near the end of the game," he said. "I got caught up in the excitement of a great day, but I do realize that those types of things shouldn't happen. I need to specifically apologize to the Bills, their fans, our fans and the NFL."

Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts owner

The NFL suspended Irsay for six games and fined him $500,000 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy in 2014. Irsay pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.

Robert Kraft, New England Patriots owner

In 2015, the NFL fined the Patriots organization $1 million and stripped two draft picks following an investigation into the team’s role in the “Deflategate” scandal. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was accused of using deflated footballs during the AFC Championship game earlier that year.

“Although I might disagree in what is decided, I do have respect for the commissioner, and believe he is doing what he perceives to be in the best interest of the 32,” Kraft said at the time.

Jerry Richardson, former Carolina Panthers owner

The NFL fined Richardson a record $2.75 million in 2018 after an investigation uncovered evidence of workplace misconduct. By the time the fine was announced, Richardson had already sold the Panthers to hedge fund billionaire David Tepper for a record $2.3 billion.

