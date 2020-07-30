NFL, Subway ink multi-year official sponsor deal

Subway is the official sponsor of the National Football League and will remain so after inking multi-year sponsor deal, a spokesperson for the chain has confirmed to FOX Business.

The sandwich restaurant takes on this new role a year after McDonald’s exited the sport, which leaves Subway as the leading quick-service brand in NFL’s current sponsor lineup.

As an official sponsor, Subway will receive exclusive marketing rights and access to activation opportunities at NFL events.

“We know Subway fans are football fans and our footlongs have always been the perfect game night food, so we are proud to make the connection official with this multi-year NFL partnership,” Subway’s Chief Marketing Officer Carrie Walsh said in a statement.

Monetary details on the deal were not made available at the time of publication, and as a private company, it is not clear how the sandwich chain is faring financially in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Subway has more than 20,000 franchisees and serves more than 6 million sandwiches each day, according to the sandwich chain.

Last season, Pizza Hut was on the NFL’s official sponsor list. Although, a major franchisee under the pizza chain – NPC International – filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. NPC operated 1,200 Pizza Hut restaurants.

Aside from the NFL, Subway will also be a sponsor of NFL FLAG, the league’s flag football program for kids between the age of 5 and 17, and NFL PLAY 60, the league’s national youth health and wellness campaign that promotes 60 minutes of daily exercise.

“With NFL fans more excited than ever for the return of football, we are thrilled to have Subway, as an official league sponsor,” said Renie Anderson, the chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL Partnerships. “We are also excited for Subway’s partnership in flag football and our Play 60 initiatives. We look forward to working closely with them to help grow the sport of football and make the NFL season better than ever for our fans.”

The new partnership is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 10 when the NFL’s season begins.

