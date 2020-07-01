Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

NFL cuts 2020 preseason schedule in half: Report

Weeks one and four of the preseason will be canceled.

close
Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek says the National Football League will do whatever it takes to make its season start on time.video

NFL will most likely start on time: Abby Hornacek

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek says the National Football League will do whatever it takes to make its season start on time.

The NFL’s preseason will be reduced to two games as the league’s 32 teams contend with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Weeks one and four of the planned preseason schedule are being cut, Pro Football Talk reported. The NFL’s preseason traditionally consists of four games.

NFL 'PREPARED' FOR CORONAVIRUS-RELATED SCHEDULE CHANGES IF NEEDED, GOODELL SAYS

The league’s announcement on the change is expected to occur by Thursday, according to the report. The decision is said to be motivated by a desire to reduce team travel and provide more practice time after a limited offseason.

Former NFL player Tiki Barber on the fate of the 2020 MLB and NFL seasons amid coronavirus.Video

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ZACHARY LEVI TO PLAY KURT WARNER IN BIOPIC ON NFL LEGEND'S LIFE

The report surfaced days after the NFL informed teams that training camps would begin as scheduled on July 28, with some players permitted to report to team facilities ahead of the start date.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The NFL announced plans to complete a full 17-week regular season in May. At the time, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league “was prepared to make adjustments as necessary” to its schedule.

League facilities began reopening on a limited basis in early June, though players are still unable to enter unless they are rehabbing injuries.  The league adopted a digital format for most offseason activities beginning in March, including its first-ever fully virtual NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.