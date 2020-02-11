New Hampshire Primaries to play minor league baseball game in July

With the 2020 New Hampshire presidential primary today, a minor league baseball team has unveiled plans to honor the state’s role in the election process later this year with a throwback tribute.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, a Double-A affiliate for Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays, will rename themselves the “New Hampshire Primaries” for a one-night event on July 9, the team said last week. The minor league team will wear special jerseys, complete with the Republican Party’s elephant and the Democratic Party’s donkey.

"We want to celebrate everything that's uniquely New Hampshire," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "From traditions like the primaries to landmarks like the Old Man of the Mountain, there's a lot to take pride in around the state, and we want to emulate that as a team."

Aside from serving as a shout-out to the U.S. electoral process, the event is a callback to Fisher Cats team history. The franchise was originally named the Primaries, only to be renamed the Fisher Cats in a fan contest prior to its first season.

The Fisher Cats will unveil their “Primaries” uniform designs in the coming weeks. Red and blue T-shirts with the slogan “Vote Baseball” are already up for sale on the team’s website.

Fans who attend the July 9 game will be able to vote on in-game music and other entertainment, the team said.

The New Hampshire primary is the first presidential primary in each presidential election cycle. The event occurs one week after the Iowa caucuses, which serve as the first test for the election season for presidential candidates.

Polls opened in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning with results expected later Tuesday night.

