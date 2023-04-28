NBA superstar Kevin Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike

Nike has inked NBA superstar Kevin Durant to a lifetime deal.

The 34-year-old joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only athletes to sign lifetime pacts with the brand.

"When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership," Durant said in a release. "We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal."

Durant also tweeted it was "a true honor to be in the game for life with Nike."

"As one of the best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together," added John Slusher, Nike's executive vice president of global sports marketing.

Durant signed with Nike upon getting drafted second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics, now the Oklahoma City Thunder, in 2007, and has since released 15 sneakers with a 16th on the way.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. In 2015, Durant was making roughly $30 million from Nike, according to Bleacher Report. James' lifetime deal is reported to be worth around $1 billion.

He spent his first nine seasons with Seattle/OKC before controversially joining the Golden State Warriors, who had just come off a record-breaking 73-9 season.

Durant won two titles with Golden State and ruptured his Achilles in his quest for a third straight, and when he hit free agency, he signed with the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kyrie Irving.

That tandem was plagued by controversy and won just one playoff series together, and both requested trades from the Nets earlier this season. Both requests were granted.

Durant is now with the Phoenix Suns, who begin a second-round series with the Denver Nuggets Saturday.