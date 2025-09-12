NBA champion Zaza Pachulia, WNBA star Breanna Stewart, other top athletes partner with basketball tech company

As sports and technology continue to intersect, young athletes and established professionals have more tools at their disposal.

Long gone are the days of training without the assistance of data. Shooting percentages have always been a key metric in basketball, and Shoot 360 has stepped in to help elevate player development. Shoot 360 is a basketball innovation firm with a sharp focus on skill development for athletes of varied skill levels. The company leverages immersive technology and promotes a data-driven training environment.

Zaza Pachulia, who won back-to-back NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, serves as one of the company's ambassadors and is an investor. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird have also made investments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"I've played (at) all kinds of levels. I was lucky to play 16 years in the NBA. I thought I'd seen everything, but I've never seen anything like this," Pachulia told FOX Business.

The retired NBA forward said he eventually traveled to Los Angeles with his friend and colleague to take a closer look at what Shoot 360 had to offer.

"We jump on a plane, we flew there … (we) get to the facility. The first impression and reaction was like, ‘Wow,’ it's so many screens, it's like a playground for basketball."

In 2012, Shoot 360 founder Craig Moody launched the first location in Oregon. Moody set out to build a world-class, technologically advanced basketball training and competition experience. Fast-forward just over a decade, and virtually every NBA franchise utilizes Shoot 360's advanced ball detection technology. More than 100 programs at the NCAA level also rely on the brand's proprietary software.

Moody, who has coached basketball and taken on an administrative role at the collegiate and high school levels, told Fox Business.

Moody, who has coached basketball and taken on an administrator role at the collegiate and high school levels, told Fox Business.

"On the training side, we're using the most advanced science out there. What matters in shooting is arc, depth, left (and) right. What's important when you're shooting is to get immediate feedback. Prior to this technology, most of the shooting coaching was all subjective," Moody said.

"(However), with our technology, we use what's called a ‘splash meter,' and on the screen above the basket on a 75-inch screen, the players can immediately see what's happening on the screen. So, they can adjust their arc, deep, left, right to get within the ‘splash zone.’ So, what normally might take an elite shooter ten years to become, we're shrinking that down to a two- to three-year period. So, the progress is way faster."

Moody also noted that Shoot 360's technology can also help players develop passing and ball handing skills.

FORMER MLB STAR ALEX RODRIGUEZ, MARC LORE APPROVED AS CONTROLLING OWNERS OF TIMBERWOLVES AND LYNX, NBA SAYS

Pachulia added that there were "so many reasons" he ultimately decided to team up with Shoot 360.

"This product was the right one, and I decided to personally invest with other NBA players stepping in," Pachulia said. "Jamal Crawford, Thaddeus Young and Trae Young (are) also partners. Some WNBA players, Sue Bird and (others)."

Later this year, Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment's (BSE) will become the first youth basketball facility in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut region to feature Shoot 360's technology.

New York Liberty star Breana Stewart, who plays home games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, expressed confidence about Shoot 360's presence at the training center ultimately providing more opportunities for youth basketball players.

"When I was growing up, I did not have access to anything like this, and I can only imagine how much it would have changed my game," Stewart said in a statement sent to Fox Business. "What Brooklyn Basketball is building with Shoot 360 is giving kids real tools to grow, build confidence and have fun doing it. I love seeing this kind of investment in the next generation, right here in our Liberty community."

Shoot 360 continues to expand. The brand seeks to have 600 franchised locations across North America, Europe and Asia operational by 2030.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"At Brooklyn Basketball, we’re truly excited to introduce Shoot 360 technology to the next generation of athletes," Marissa Shorenstein, Chief External Affairs Officer at BSE, said in a statement. "As the only youth facility in the tri-state area equipped with this cutting-edge tool, we’re proud to offer participants an unparalleled training experience, providing instant, data-driven feedback that accelerates skill development like never before.

"Shoot 360 will also empower our youngest athletes to reach new heights through measurable progress and personalized coaching. We’re committed to shaping the future of basketball by combining innovation and passion. And, with Shoot 360, our training center will be a game-changer for our community."