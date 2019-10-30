Nats win to send World Series to 7th and decisive game

The World Series will come down to one game to decide it all.

The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night to send the series to a Game 7 on Wednesday night.

The road team has won every game in the series.

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg pitched a gem into the ninth inning to tie the Fall Classic at 3 games each.

Adam Eaton and Juan Soto hit solo homers off Justin Verlander in the fifth to help the Nationals overcome a 2-1 deficit. Anthony Rendon also went deep and drove in five runs.

Max Scherzer, revitalized by an injection of painkiller, is primed to return from an irritated nerve in his neck to start Game 7 for Washington.

Zack Greinke will start for the Astros, who led the majors with 107 wins and are seeking their second title in three seasons.

Fired up after a disputed call at first base went against them in the seventh, the Nationals padded their lead moments later when Rendon hit a two-run homer off Will Harris. Washington manager Dave Martinez, still enraged at umpires, was ejected during the seventh-inning stretch, screaming as a pair of his coaches held him back while the crowd sang along to "Deep in the Heart of Texas."

Rendon added a two-run double off Chris Devenski in the ninth to just about seal it after Strasburg gutted through without his best fastball to throw five-hit ball for 8 1/3 innings. Washington pitching coach Paul Menhart told Strasburg after the first inning that he was tipping pitches. Strasburg allowed only three more hits.

Now the Nationals will attempt their ultimate comeback in a year in which they were written off time after time, hoping for the first title in the 51-season history of a franchise that started as the Montreal Expos and the first for Washington since the Senators in 1924.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.