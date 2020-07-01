NASCAR's Corey LaJoie to run 'Trump 2020' paint scheme at Brickyard 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie will run the No. 32 car with a “Trump 2020” paint scheme during Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Patriots of America, a political action committee supporting President Trump’s reelection bid, is sponsoring Go Fas Racing’s No. 32 car for nine races through NASCAR’s 2020 season. The Ford Mustang will feature a red, white and blue color scheme and Trump 2020 banner.

"With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters," LaJoie said in a statement. "I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November."

The Brickyard 400, also known as the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Brickyard, is set to feature a number of patriotic color schemes. Patriots of America previously sponsored a Trump-themed car in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

"I am honored to be part of the President's re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC,” Go Fas Racing team owner Archie St. Hilaire said in a statement. “As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!"

This year’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will unfold as NASCAR recovers from the incident in which a garage door pull fashioned as a noose was discovered in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. After an investigation, FBI officials determined the incident was not a hate crime and that the noose had been in the garage since last fall.

LaJoie currently ranks 28th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

