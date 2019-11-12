MMA fighter takes down woman at Portland demonstration: 'We're not trying to fight'

A mixed martial arts pioneer was captured on video Sunday getting into a scuffle with a woman during a demonstration in Oregon over the weekend.

Tara LaRosa was part of a group who were waving flags in northeast Portland when another woman approached the group and a verbal argument unfolded, according to the Oregonian.

LaRosa got in between two separate women getting physical with each other. She can be heard on video screaming at them to “break it up.” She then engages the woman who had been in a scuffle with the flag-waving demonstrators. LaRosa pinned herself on top of the woman.

“You’re antagonizing the city I live in,” the woman, who identified herself as a professor, told LaRosa. “Just let me breathe.”

LaRosa replied: “No, we’re not, we’re doing a flag wave. We’re not trying to fight.”

LaRosa had accused the woman of provoking the people who were waving flags. But the woman denied ever doing what LaRosa alleged. Another man can be heard in the background of the video, saying “How do you like the Proud Boys now?”

LaRosa later said the woman bit her chest and pictures on social media showed her wounds.

Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen told the Oregonian there were conflicting reports about the fight and that no arrests were made.

“There are conflicting versions of the events, so we are gathering all of the information we can and referring it to the district attorney,” he said.

LaRosa, 41, is among the female pioneers in the sport. She became the first and only BoDogFight Women’s Bantamweight champion in 2007 and was the first DaMMAge Fight League Women’s 125-pound champion in 2010. She last fought in May 2015.