MLB hits back at coronavirus with $30M to help ballpark workers

Major League Baseball, along with a number of other professional sports leagues, announced it would cancel the remainder of its spring training is push back the start of its regular season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic putting thousands of workers on the sidelines and collecting no salaries.

Now all 30 teams are pitching in to help the ballpark employees who could be temporally out of work, by donating $1 million each to a fund for those workers.

“Over the past 48 hours, I have been approached by representatives of all 30 clubs to help assist the thousands of ballpark employees affected by the delay in the start of the season,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“Motivated by a desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each Club has committed $1 million. The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities.”

Details on how funds will be distributed will be available on a team-by-team basis.

