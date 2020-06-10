Michael Jordan's boat nabs 442-pound marlin

He is a Hall of Fame basketball player, gave baseball a try and now apparently came out on top against a marlin weighing 442 pounds.

Michael Jordan and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in the blue marlin on Tuesday at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

The event is held every year off the coast of Morehead City, North Carolina and attracts anglers from around the world.

It’s the sixth-largest marlin caught so far during the tournament, which boasts a $3.3 million overall purse.

Jordan's boat had been in fifth place until a boat came in later Tuesday with a 450-pound blue marlin.

The fish wasn't big enough to place in the top three, so it is not eligible for prize money.

Jordan and his crew still have two more days to catch a bigger marlin and collect some prize money.

The leading blue marlin weighed in at 494.2 pounds.

The owner of the Charlotte Hornets later posed for pictures with the rest of his crew alongside the marlin as onlookers cheered and asked for autographs.

“I would love to be back with a little bit bigger fish,” Jordan said in a brief interview posted on the tournament's Facebook page.

The winner can take home $1.1 million for the largest fish.

There is also a $550,000 prize for the first boat to land a 500-pound blue marlin.

Crystal Hesmer, the tournament's executive director, said the atmosphere on shore was “electric” when Jordan's boat, which included Tar Heel blue colors on the side, pulled into the dock to unload the marlin to be weighed.

The six-day tournament runs through Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.