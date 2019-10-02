New York Mets fan sues team after suffering major eye injury in T-shirt cannon incident

A longtime New York Mets fan filed a lawsuit against his beloved team after he was apparently knocked unconscious by a T-shirt fired from an errant T-shirt cannon during a game earlier this season.

The June 5 incident left Alex Swanson nearly blinded as he suffered from retina damage. The Long Island native claims in the lawsuit field in Queens Supreme Court that the cannon was fired from 20 feet away.

"It could have killed me," the 54-year-old father of three told the New York Daily News. "It's a hazard."

Swanson added that the person who fired the T-shirt cannon “scampered away.”

Dustin Levine, Swanson’s attorney, told Fox News on Monday that his client was hit in the face at “point-blank range.”

“The cannon was operated and maintained in a grossly negligent fashion and caused Mr. Swanson to be hit by a projectile that is estimated to be traveling at half the speed of a bullet fired from a 9mm pistol,” Levine said.

“My client was enjoying what he thought was a perfect day with his three sons and ended up suffering a severe injury that will likely affect the rest of his life.”

The Mets have not commented on the incident.

It’s not the first time a T-shirt cannon has plagued a baseball fan.

A woman filed a lawsuit in April against the Houston Astros, claiming the team’s mascot fired a T-shirt cannon in a game during the 2017 season and broke her finger. The woman said the fracture required two surgeries.