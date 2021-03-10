Men's basketball coaches got paid bonuses for 2020 NCAA Tournament even though it didn't happen

The NCAA Tournament didn’t happen in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Men’s basketball coaches were asked to take pay cuts in order to help deal with the money lost because of the lack of fans in the stands and the cancellation of games. Some coaches had their bonuses reduced or taken away completely.

Even though March Madness didn’t go on as scheduled, some schools decided to pay their head coaches their bonuses as if their teams made the tournament. Bobby Hurley of Arizona State was paid $75,000, Virginia’s Tony Bennett made $50,000, as did Bruce Pearl of Auburn and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard.

Other coaches that received their bonuses: Florida’s Mike White ($37,500), Oregon’s Dana Altman ($25,000), Michigan State’s Tom Izzo ($25,000), Steve Pikiell of Rutgers ($25,000), Mark Turgeon of Maryland ($25,000), and Brad Underwood of Illinois ($25,000).

Leonard Hamilton of Florida State was expected to earn $200,000 for making the NCAA Tournament, but he missed out on it since it didn’t take place. Florida State would have easily clinched the tournament after it finished with a 26-5 record.

Even though the Seminoles failed to compete in their conference tournament due to the pandemic, they decided to pay Hamilton a $150,000 bonus for winning the ACC title, despite the tournament being canceled just before the quarterfinal round.

Hamilton was also paid for being honored as the ACC Coach of the Year ($100,000), winning 12 ACC games ($50,000) and 20 wins in the regular season ($50,000), which brought his total extra pay to $700,000.