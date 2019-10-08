Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

White House

Melania Trump's White House tennis pavilion begins construction

By FOXBusiness
close
Attorney Robert Wood discusses President Trump ongoing battle with the release of his tax returns.video

Trump tax battle: Court puts release of returns on hold

Attorney Robert Wood discusses President Trump ongoing battle with the release of his tax returns.

The White House began construction on a new tennis pavilion on Tuesday that will feature a design and layout selected by First Lady Melania Trump.

Continue Reading Below

“As we break ground on the new tennis pavilion, it is a great honor to share this moment alongside the many talented individuals and craftsmen involved in bringing it to fruition,” the first lady said in a statement. “Architectural inspiration for the pavilion is drawn from the White House, with the end goal of the new structure on the south lawn complementing and contributing to the People’s house. It is my hope that this private space will function as a place to gather and spend leisure time for First Families.”

MORE ON THIS

MELANIA TRUMP RINGS OPENING BELL AT NYSE
WHY NBA'S CHINA TIES MAY HINGE ON ROCKETS GM DARYL MOREY'S FUTURE

The first lady was present for a groundbreaking ceremony on the tennis center. While the project’s cost and timeline for completion are unclear, the White House said construction will be funded by private donations.

The tennis pavilion’s design was inspired by the East and West Wings of the White House. The structure “will utilize the historic Children’s Garden and reinforce the entire area as a private gathering place for First Families to relax and unwind,” the White House added in a release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

An existing tennis court on White House grounds was turned into a basketball court during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.