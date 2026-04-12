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Masters prize money has never been higher, here’s what each golfer gets

The first golfer to win the Masters brought home a payday of $1,500

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The iconic green jacket still defines the Masters — but the prize money has never been greater.

This year’s winner will take home a record $4.5 million, a payday that separates sharply from the rest of the field.

On Saturday, the Masters announced a total purse of $22.5 million—an increase of $1.5 million from last year and up $7.5 million from 2022, when American Scottie Scheffler won.

More than $17 million of this year’s total will go to the top 15 finishers, with payouts dropping sharply down the leader board. 

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Second place will earn just over $2.4 million, while third takes home a little more than $1.5 million. Even the golfer who finishes 50th will earn $56,700.

Players who make the cut but finish outside the top 50 will earn at least $55,250, with payouts decreasing from there, while those who miss the cut will still take home $25,000.

That scale underscores just how dramatically the Masters champion’s payday has grown: Horton Smith earned $1,500 for winning the inaugural tournament in 1934, compared to Rory McIlroy’s $4.2 million in 2025.

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Professional golfer Rory McIlroy puts on his green jacket after winning the Masters tournament at Augusta National in 2025.

Rory McIlroy victorious during the green jacket ceremony after winning the sudden death playoff round to win the tournament at Augusta National in 2025. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images / Getty Images)

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And in a tradition unlike any other, players at Augusta National don’t know the prize money they’re competing for when they tee off; the club waits until after the 36-hole cut to announce the payouts.