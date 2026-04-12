Masters prize money has never been higher, here’s what each golfer gets

The iconic green jacket still defines the Masters — but the prize money has never been greater.

This year’s winner will take home a record $4.5 million, a payday that separates sharply from the rest of the field.

On Saturday, the Masters announced a total purse of $22.5 million—an increase of $1.5 million from last year and up $7.5 million from 2022, when American Scottie Scheffler won.

More than $17 million of this year’s total will go to the top 15 finishers, with payouts dropping sharply down the leader board.

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Second place will earn just over $2.4 million, while third takes home a little more than $1.5 million. Even the golfer who finishes 50th will earn $56,700.

Players who make the cut but finish outside the top 50 will earn at least $55,250, with payouts decreasing from there, while those who miss the cut will still take home $25,000.

That scale underscores just how dramatically the Masters champion’s payday has grown: Horton Smith earned $1,500 for winning the inaugural tournament in 1934, compared to Rory McIlroy’s $4.2 million in 2025.

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And in a tradition unlike any other, players at Augusta National don’t know the prize money they’re competing for when they tee off; the club waits until after the 36-hole cut to announce the payouts.