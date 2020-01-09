Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Crime

Man charged after can thrown onto court during Celtics game

The 22-year-old was charged with disturbing a public assembly

Associated Press
close
NAIA’s Wayland Baptist player J.J. Culver scored 100 points in a game. He is the first college player to score at least 100 points since Jack Taylor in 2012. video

College basketball player scores 100 points in NAIA game

NAIA’s Wayland Baptist player J.J. Culver scored 100 points in a game. He is the first college player to score at least 100 points since Jack Taylor in 2012.

BOSTON — A man was arrested and escorted out of the arena after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs bench during Wednesday night's game with the Boston Celtics, Boston police said Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Justin Arnold, 22, of Everett, was charged with disturbing a public assembly. Arnold appeared to be intoxicated, police said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Thursday but was held briefly because of an alleged probation violation in an unrelated assault case.

The 20-ounce can thrown from the balcony landed on the court and sprayed all over the floor “when the crowd started to scrutinize the refs for what appeared to be a terrible call against the Celtics,” police said. The can missed a Spurs player by just a few inches, police said.

Justin Arnold is arraigned in Boston Municipal Court (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP)

The can was thrown as Celtics guard Kemba Walker argued with a referee.

Arnold later apologized in a call to an iHeart Radio station in Boston, saying he was angry with the call and was not thinking. He said he did not have any disrespect for the Spurs organization.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Arnold was arrested after police reviewed surveillance video and talked to witnesses.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he apologized to the Spurs after the game.