A look at Serena Williams’ career earnings following announcement that her career is winding down

Tennis great Serena Williams suggested Monday that the upcoming 2022 U.S. Open could be her last tournament, as she turns her focus to growing her family and business.

Williams is arguably the greatest female tennis player in the history of the sport, winning 23 Grand Slam titles, second only to Margaret Court who sits in first place with 24 titles.

While her on-court accolades are legendary, Williams’ off-the-court accomplishments are also quite impressive.

According to Forbes, Williams’ total worth is a staggering $260 million.

While her on-the-court earnings total $94 million, more than double that of any other woman in the history of tennis, it is the money Williams has made off of the court that puts her on Forbes’ "America’s Richest Self-Made Women" list.

Williams' firm – Serena Ventures – has invested in more than 60 startup companies and raised $111 million in March 2022. The business aims to invest in companies with founders "whose perspectives and innovations level the playing field for women and people of color."

Williams earns $15-$20 million per year in off-the-court endorsements, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has partnered with Nike for years, signing a $40 million deal with the apparel company in 2004 to produce a fashion line.

In April, Nike unveiled the Serena Williams Building and the company’s headquarters in Oregon. The building is a 1 million-square-foot center that includes 140,000 square feet of showrooms and workspaces.

"The whole building takes your breath away," Williams, 40, said in a press release. "Every element, everywhere you go, is an opportunity to be inspired. I hope this building encourages people to bring out the best of themselves and to dream bigger than they thought possible."

In 2009, Williams and her sister – Venus Williams – purchased a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins. In August 2021, Forbes valued the NFL franchise at $3.42 billion, the 15th most valuable NFL franchise at the time.

