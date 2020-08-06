Olympian Lindsey Vonn, Amazon team up for dog competition series 'The Pack'

Amazon is teaming up with Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn and her dog, Lucy, on “The Pack,” a reality competition series set to debut later this year on the e-commerce giant’s Prime Video streaming service.

Vonn will host the unscripted series, which pits 12 contestants and their dogs in a competitive challenge across multiple continents. The winning owner and canine will earn a $500,000 prize as well as a $250,000 donation to the animal charity of their choice.

“I have overcome many obstacles in life, but one thing that has reigned true during good times and bad has been the love of my dogs,” Vonn said in a statement. “Like many times before, Lucy will be by my side on yet another one of life’s adventures, and I’m excited for everyone to watch and cheer on these incredible contestants and their beloved companions.”

The challenges are meant to push the contestants to “depend on their understanding of one another’s strengths and weaknesses and prove to have the strongest bond in the pack,” according to a press release. Each task was designed with input from veterinarians and certified dog experts.

The Amazon-backed series finished filming earlier this year.

“The Pack is an uplifting and exhilarating new unscripted series, celebrating one of the most unique and universally-recognized relationships we have – between people and their best friends,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Our Amazon Prime customers around the world will go on an adventure unlike any other as these impressive dogs and their humans navigate challenges as teams, making a difference along the way. The Pack is a great addition to our growing slate of global competition series.”

Vonn, 35, is a three-time Olympic medalist. She won gold for Team USA in the downhill event at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. She retired from competition in 2019.

