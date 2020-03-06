Las Vegas Lights to wear 17 fan-designed home uniforms

The Las Vegas Lights FC of the second-tier United Soccer League will have no shortage of uniform options during their 2020 season.

The soccer club plans to wear 17 different home jersey designs throughout the 2020 campaign. Each of the concepts was designed by Lights fans, who were asked last fall to submit concepts for review as part of an open competition to determine the team’s official home kit.

Aside from their prominent role in the on-field action, the Lights plan to sell each home jersey design on the night that they are worn. The jerseys will sell for $99 each or added as a free bonus for any fan that buys a $200 season ticket package.

Anyone who is a sports fan knows there are so many boring and cookie-cut jersey designs across all sports, but not us,” Lights FC owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook said in a statement.

The Lights enacted the 17-jersey policy after receiving hundreds of submissions in the fan contest. Rather than pick one design, the team opted to incorporate the various submissions as part of its business model for the 2020 season.

The team asked fans to continue submitting ideas throughout the season for potential use.

The Lights aren’t the only USL team taking a unique business approach to their jerseys. Earlier this year, New Mexico United sold sponsorship rights to both its home and away uniforms in a bid to boost revenue.

