Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma signs endorsement deal with Puma

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma signed a five-year endorsement deal with Puma on Wednesday.

While the financial terms have not been officially disclosed, sources told ESPN that the third-year player is expected to earn $20 million over the life of the deal.

Kuzma is in year three of a three-year, $5 million deal with the Lakers. He is expected to earn about $1.9 million this season, according to Spotrac. The Lakers have a team option on Kuzma for the 2021-22 season and could become a restricted free agent after that year.

Puma welcomed Kuzma to the team in a tweet.

Kuzma also celebrated signing with Puma by tweeting a photo of the brand’s logo he appeared to have seen while driving in Los Angeles.

Kuzma is the latest NBA to join the Puma brand. His Lakers teammate DeMarcus Cousins, New York Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett and Phoenix Suns second-year center Deandre Ayton are among current players who have signed endorsement deals with Puma.

The 24-year-old Michigan native has played two seasons with the Lakers. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in his first year when he averaged 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 77 games.

Last season, he averaged 18.7 and 5.5 rebounds in 70 games. It was also his first year playing alongside LeBron James.

This year, Kuzma has become a huge piece in the new-look Lakers which now includes James and Anthony Davis. He is expected to play a larger role within the Lakers rotation moving forward.