Lakers' Davis passes on $146M contract offer and possibly playing again with LeBron James

By Fox Business StaffFOXBusiness
"Speak for Yourself" host Jason Whitlock on LeBron James' $154 million deal to play with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James moves on to the Lakers

“Speak for Yourself” host Jason Whitlock on LeBron James’ $154 million deal to play with the Los Angeles Lakers.

So much for a new Los Angeles Lakers dynasty.

Lakers' superstar Anthony Davis has passed on accepting a four-year, $146 million maximum contract extension in order to enter free agency in July, Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday. It was just this past June that the Lakers paid a steep price -- players Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart as well as three first-round draft picks -- to acquire Davis in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

News and sports outlets as diverse as Forbes to HoopsHype have unanimously targeted Davis as the number-one free agent this year. By rejecting the Lakers' offer, Davis, the six-time NBA All-Star,  will be eligible to receive a five-year, $202 million max contract come summer.

The move is a bit of a blow to Lakers' superstar LeBron James, who has been actively recruiting players since he joined the one-time powerhouse NBA franchise to join him in City of Angels to bring the team back to its former glory.

The Lakers are the number-one team in the NBA's Western Conference with a 29-7 record.

