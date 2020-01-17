Kyler Murray on NFL, MLB dual career: 'I think I could'

Fresh off a strong rookie season as quarterback of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray is optimistic about his chance at success if he ever tries to pursue a side hustle in a second sport.

Murray, 22, was a two-sport star at Oklahoma University and garnered interest from Major League Baseball clubs. From a talent standpoint, Murray said he believes he could follow in the footsteps of other athletes, such as Deion Sanders, and play in both the NFL and MLB.

"I think I could," Murray told the Arizona Republic. "Athletically, I think, yeah, I could do it. I've been playing both my whole life. I would love to add that to the résumé."

The Oakland A’s selected Murray with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. Murray forfeited a signing bonus worth $4.66 million when he opted to enter the NFL Draft and focus on football.

Murray was rewarded for his decision. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and went on to sign a four-year contract worth $35 million, including a $23 million signing bonus.

While dual-sport athletes are a rarity in professional sports, Murray wouldn’t be the first. Sanders, Bo Jackson and Danny Ainge are three of the most successful cases of the bold career choice.

While Murray may hold pro baseball aspirations, his contract with the Cardinals forbids him from playing the sport, NFL Network reported. If he were to give up his NFL career, the A’s still hold his MLB rights.

Murray threw for more than 3,700 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading the Cardinals to a 5-10-1 record in his rookie season.

