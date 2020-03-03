Knicks rip Spike Lee, call reaction to MSG spat 'laughable'

The New York Knicks fired back at director Spike Lee on Tuesday, calling allegations that the superfan was ejected from his trademark courtside seat at Madison Square Garden “laughable.”

Continue Reading Below

EX-NBA STAR'S SUIT AGAINST KNICKS OWNER, MSG GETS TOSSED

Lee was spotted arguing with Knicks staffers prior to the team’s game against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, prompting speculation on social media that he had been thrown out of the arena. In response, the Knicks said the disagreement was related to the entrance Lee used to enter Madison Square Garden and shared a photo of Lee shaking hands with team owner James Dolan.

“The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him not use [sic] our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance – which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden – is laughable,” The Knicks said in a statement. “It’s disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A video posted on social media showed Lee in a heated argument with arena security. At one point, Lee referenced Charles Oakley, the Knicks great who was ejected from Madison Square Garden and arrested following an altercation in February 2017.

Lee is considered a fixture at Knicks home games. The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter has held courtside seats at Madison Square Garden for years.

“He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to last night when they shook hands,” the Knicks added.

Lee met with Dolan at halftime and remained in his seat through the game’s conclusion. However, he said during an appearance on ESPN “First Take” that he would not attend Knicks games for the rest of the season.

"I'm coming back next year, but I'm done for the season," Lee said. “I’m done.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The Associated Press contributed to this report.