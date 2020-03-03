Expand / Collapse search
Knicks rip Spike Lee, call reaction to MSG spat 'laughable'

A video posted on social media showed Lee in a heated argument with arena security

By FOXBusiness
NY Knicks owner’s response to fan’s negative email

MAXfunds.com co-founder Jonas Max Ferris and FBN’s Neil Cavuto and Liz MacDonald on the impact of a minimum wage hike and NY Knicks owner James Dolan telling a fan to root for the Nets.

The New York Knicks fired back at director Spike Lee on Tuesday, calling allegations that the superfan was ejected from his trademark courtside seat at Madison Square Garden “laughable.”

Lee was spotted arguing with Knicks staffers prior to the team’s game against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, prompting speculation on social media that he had been thrown out of the arena. In response, the Knicks said the disagreement was related to the entrance Lee used to enter Madison Square Garden and shared a photo of Lee shaking hands with team owner James Dolan.

“The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him not use [sic] our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance – which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden – is laughable,” The Knicks said in a statement. “It’s disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama.”

Spike Lee, left, gestures in a hallway at Madison Square Garden while arguing with security officers before the start of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets in New York, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A video posted on social media showed Lee in a heated argument with arena security. At one point, Lee referenced Charles Oakley, the Knicks great who was ejected from Madison Square Garden and arrested following an altercation in February 2017.

Lee is considered a fixture at Knicks home games. The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter has held courtside seats at Madison Square Garden for years.

“He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to last night when they shook hands,” the Knicks added.

Lee met with Dolan at halftime and remained in his seat through the game’s conclusion. However, he said during an appearance on ESPN “First Take” that he would not attend Knicks games for the rest of the season.

Spike Lee attends the Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2020, in New York City. (James Devaney/Getty Images)

"I'm coming back next year, but I'm done for the season," Lee said. “I’m done.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.