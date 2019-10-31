Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky Derby track Churchill Downs announces massive new expansion

Associated Press
Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris and 2019 Derby Bottle artist Keith Anderson on being the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby.video

Woodford Reserve Distiller on Kentucky Derby's signature mint julep cocktail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The home of the Kentucky Derby plans to begin work next month on a $300,000 million project that will include a hotel, historical racing machines, new stadium seating and a Millionaires Row renovation.

News outlets report Churchill Downs announced the tentative plans Wednesday in a statement saying it would also create 300 new jobs. The track says it is awaiting approval from the state.

The project would include a 156-room hotel that would offer track-side suites and a gaming floor. The plans would also add about 5,500 new seats at the track.

The millionaires row renovation would include private dining spaces, lounges and window dining and would be done before next year's Derby.

The rest of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.