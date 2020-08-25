NFL great Joe Theismann supports BLM but says he'll stand for national anthem: 'I still believe that it honors the military'

Super Bowl XVII champion quarterback Joe Theismann says there needs to be more action and less activism when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement, telling FOX Business on Tuesday that while he supports the movement he will still stand for the national anthem this season.

Theismann spoke to FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto about the upcoming season and his take on the NFL’s handling of renewed calls for social justice changes in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“We all want social justice,” he said. “One of the things that’s bothered me a little bit is I haven’t heard of any changes that have gone forward. I think we really need to enlighten people more and say OK, we’re talking about social justice but we just don’t just need activism, we need action. We need to see something happening going forward so that people can feel good about what is going on.”

Theismann said he intends to stand for the national anthem because of what it means to him but hopes that everyone will be understanding of the differing viewpoints.

“I will stand for the national anthem. I don’t disrespect anyone,” he said. “I have no ill feelings toward anybody. I support Black Lives Matter but the fact of the matter is I think we have to respect each others’ position and I still believe that it honors the military. I still believe that standing for that flag and for those that have the sacrifices before us should be honored in that way.”

He continued: “Everybody has their own decisions to make. I think we have to respect the individuality of each player, of each person to do the things that they want to do in that regard when it comes to respect.”

Theismann also spoke about his excitement that some NFL teams plan to have fans in the stands just a few weeks before the start of the season.