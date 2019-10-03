Jacksonville Jaguars offer Minshew Mini Pack to capitalize on rookie quarterback's persona

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to capitalize on the immense popularity of quarterback Gardner Minshew and released a ticket package Tuesday based on the rookie’s quirkiness.

The Minshew Mini Pack is offered for the Jaguars’ next two home games at TIAA Bank Field: Oct. 13 against the New Orleans Saints and Oct. 27 against the New York Jets.

Fans purchasing the tickets through Ticketmaster must buy tickets to each game to receive a bandana, mustache and an on-field photo with your gear.

As of early Thursday, tickets for each game were under $60. The Jaguars are 2-2 this season and have a game on the road Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Jacksonville will likely have Minshew as their starting quarterback for the next few games as he fills in for Nick Foles, who suffered a broken clavicle during the team’s first game of the season.

As soon as Minshew started to fill-in for the injured Foles, the legend of the Washington State product quickly grew.

Before Minshew was noted for his trademark mustache and bandana, he had been playing quarterback for East Carolina. He had originally planned to transfer to Alabama to serve as a backup to Jalen Hurts and hopefully transition into coaching. However, Minshew received a call from Washington State head coach Mike Leach was asked whether he wanted to “lead the nation in passing,” according to ESPN.

Minshew took the Washington State role and became the best passer the school had ever seen.

His childhood was also quite interesting. Minshew’s full name is Gardner Minshew II but there was no Gardner Minshew I. His grandfather, Billy Minshew, wanted his grandson to be named Beowulf, according to the Spokesman.

Minshew also caught the attention of many players in college and in the pros for his unique stretching routine. The quarterback stretches in only a jock strap.

After the Jaguars’ close win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Minshew’s teammate Leonard Fournette dubbed him the “Jock Strap King.”

Whether Minshew stays as quarterback upon Foles’ return is unclear. In four games this season the rookie has totaled 905 passing yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception in 121 passing attempts.