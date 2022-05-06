Ice Cube brings NFTs to BIG3 with historic crypto transaction

Expand / Collapse search
Cryptocurrency

Rapper and BIG3 founder Ice Cube and MyDoge Chairman Bill Lee on what the future holds for BIG3 by offering ownership-like benefits to players and coaches.

Rapper and BIG3 basketball league founder Ice Cube has made history alongside MyDoge Chairman Bill Lee with the world’s largest commercial cryptocurrency transaction.

"We just did something great," Ice Cube told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday, "being able to have a league like the BIG3 to embrace NFTs and the blockchain technology that add real utilities."

"What Cube is really doing is bringing the power of Web3 to the BIG3," Lee added on "Mornings with Maria." "So with utility, it makes it so that he's turning the team owners into developers."

In the historic deal, Lee bought 25 "Fire-Tier" NFT editions of BIG3's Aliens through dogecoin, worth $600,000, according to a press release.

ELON MUSK SAYS TESLA IS ACCEPTING DOGECOIN FOR SOME MERCHANDISE

The 3-on-3 professional league announced a new ownership model earlier this month which gives anyone the opportunity to own part of a BIG3 team through blockchain technology and NFT purchases on tier-based levels.

Ice Cube performs during the BIG3 Championship at Atlantis Paradise Island

BIG3 founder Ice Cube says the professional basketball leagues has "changed the game" with the largest commercial cryptocurrency transaction in history. (Getty Images)

"What that further unlocks is something such as sponsors, such as Taco Bell, they could also create their own unique NFT experiences," Lee further explained. "To me, what I see Cube is really doing is making the BIG3 from just an entertainment and media play to also a technology play. So he’s unlocking all of that."

The rapper and actor noted BIG3’s excitement in exploring this "new frontier."

"Having our league connected to these communities that are so active, so passionate, can only help to lead growth," Ice Cube said. "I can’t wait to see where things go this year."

Lee, who’s previously invested in Tesla, SpaceX and Coinbase, hopes the purchase is a step toward dogecoin becoming "the people’s currency."

"You can envision a world where anyone, even a fan, could create their own custom experiences around these utilities," MyDoge’s chairman said.

Rapper and BIG3 founder Ice Cube and MyDoge Chairman Bill Lee discuss the future of 'utility NFTs' in the pro basketball league.

The BIG3 NFT waitlist opens Saturday, followed by the platform’s public debut on Sunday.

"We definitely educated ourselves. I do own [crypto], and so it's just really about embracing the future and to be able to be part of the largest transaction," Ice Cube added. "You know, us at the BIG3, we always pride ourselves on changing the game. I think with this transaction, we have changed the game."

