How much does Dana White earn?

UFC President Dana White has grown the mixed martial arts fight organizer into the world’s largest pay-per-view event provider during his time helming the organization.

And while White has grown UFC’s popularity and value, it has also grown his wallet. White has reportedly made hundreds of millions of dollars from his work for UFC.

White got his start in boxing, Forbes reported. After learning the business by managing fighters and running gyms, he ended up expanding to the world of mixed martial arts. That eventually put him and his business partners in a position to buy the struggling UFC in 2001.

WHO OWNS THE UFC?

In 2016, White and his business partners sold a majority stake in UFC to WME for $4 billion. White reportedly made $360 million off the deal, and inked a contract to remain president of UFC for an undisclosed — but likely high — salary.

UFC also brought in a group of 23 celebrity investors in 2016, including actors, athletes and others. They reportedly earned a dividend worth hundreds of millions last year, including more than $3 million for White.

UFC SIGNS FACEBOOK VIDEO DEAL TO DRIVE PAY-PER-VIEW BUYS

White signed a seven-year contract extension last year to stay on as UFC president. UFC also signed a deal with ESPN for its fights to appear on ESPN’s various platforms.

UFC’s pay-per-view audience could be growing at a significant rate. As of January 2019, the ESPN+ subscription streaming service had 1 million subscribers, the Associated Press reported. After getting a boost from being bundled with Disney+, the service hit 7.6 million subscribers as of last month, Disney leadership told shareholders.

As long as UFC’s bottom line continues to grow, it’s likely that White’s will, too.

