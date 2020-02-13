Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Sports

Houston Astros players apologize for sign-stealing scandal

MLB did not punish any players for the cheating

Associated Press
close
Fox News Headlines 24/7 sports reporter Jared Max discusses why the Houston Astros fired their manager and what exactly the MLB team did to steal signs.video

Houston Astros suffer consequences for stealing signs

Fox News Headlines 24/7 sports reporter Jared Max discusses why the Houston Astros fired their manager and what exactly the MLB team did to steal signs.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and José Altuve said Thursday the team is sorry for its sign-stealing scheme that was investigated and punished by Major League Baseball.

Continue Reading Below

“I am really sorry,” Bregman said.

Astros owner Jim Crane and new manager Dusty Baker — who replaced the fired AJ Hinch — also spoke at a news conference at the team’s spring training facility.

“We cannot take back what happened,” Crane said.

MLB did not punish any players for the cheating and Crane said he stood by that.

We’re not going to do anything to the players,” the owner said.

Altuve said there was a full team meeting Wednesday to discuss what happened.

HINCH, LUHNOW FIRED FOR ASTROS' SIGN STEALING

Genesco Sports CEO John Tatum on Astros pitcher Justin Verlander's allegations of the MLB 'juicing' baseballs.Video

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred disciplined the Astros after he found the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs during its run to the 2017 World Series championship and again in the 2018 season.

HOUSTON ASTROS SIGN-STEALING CASE UNLIKELY TO HURT BOTTOM LINE

The Astros were fined $5 million, the maximum allowed under major league rules, and forfeited their next two first- and second-round amateur draft picks.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The investigation found that the Astros used the video feed from a center field camera to view and decode opposing catcher’s signs. Players banged on a trash can to signal to batters what was coming, believing it would improve chances of getting a hit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS