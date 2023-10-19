Steph Curry and Marc Lasry head West Coast team in Woods-McIlroy golf league

The fifth team in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s futuristic golf league has been revealed, and billionaire Marc Lasry and NBA star Stephen Curry are among its owners.

TGL revealed its San Francisco team Thursday, identifying Avenue Sports Fund and Curry as leaders of the ownership group.

The Avenue Sports Fund made its debut earlier in the month, originating from the investment firm Lasry co-founded, Avenue Capital.

The investment firm aims to "provide capital solutions to a wide variety of sports teams, owners and leagues, as well as invest in sports-related media and entertainment rights, real estate and other adjacent businesses," according to an Oct. 3 press release.

Lasry, who held an ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA earlier in the year, has a personal fortune worth $2.1 billion, Forbes reported.

PGA TOUR-LIV GOLF MERGER ‘DISRUPTIVE’ FOR THE SPORTS INDUSTRY, ‘SHARK TANK’ STAR SAYS

"Avenue is thrilled to be working with Stephen Curry, in partnership with TMRW Sports as a founding TGL team," Lasry said. "Our ownership group is excited to become stewards of TGL San Francisco and to represent Northern California, which is the center of tech innovation and is a perfect location for a TGL team in this extraordinary new sports league."

Curry, who has played 14 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, brought in $100.4 million on and off the court last year, according to Forbes.

Two of his teammates — Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson — have an ownership stake in the TGL San Francisco team, according to the golf league.

TGL said the official name of the San Francisco team will come "soon." Two other teams — Los Angeles Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC — have already revealed their names, while the Boston and New York have not.

FALCONS OWNER ARTHUR BLANK JOINS TIGER'S SIMULATOR BASED GOLF LEAGUE

The New York team belongs to hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, and Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank owns the Atlanta Drive GC through AMB Sports and Entertainment. Fenway Sports Group owns the Boston team.

Owners of Los Angeles Golf Club include Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and sisters Serena and Venus Williams and others.

The league is expected to add one more team.

TGL has said it will center on "team matches fusing advanced technology and live action from a custom-build venue in primetime" starting Jan. 9 and involve 24 professional golfers.

The upcoming season, which will air on ESPN and ESPN+, will include 15 regular matches, semifinals and finals, each of which will run two hours and take place at its Florida-based SoFi Center facility, according to the league.

TMRW Sports, a company founded by Woods, McIlroy and former NBC Sports exec Mike McCarley, is developing the league in collaboration with the PGA Tour.

MOST AFFORDABLE GOLF TOWNS OF 2023 REVEALED: SEE IF YOU'D LIKE TO TEE OFF HERE

In addition to SoFi and ESPN, the league has developed partnerships with other companies, including golf simulator company Full Swing for technology and U.S. Integrity for betting-related integrity monitoring.

TGL was first announced in August 2022.