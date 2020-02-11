Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors enter NBA's $4B club amid on-court struggles: Report

The Warriors booked $440M in revenue over the last year, according to Forbes

By FOXBusiness
The Golden State Warriors have compiled a league-worst record this season, but team ownership received a valuable consolation prize in Forbes’ latest rankings of NBA team valuations.

The Warriors are worth an estimated $4.3 billion, according to Forbes, with $440 million in revenue in the 12 months prior to February 2020. Golden State is one of just three teams to draw a valuation of at least $4 billion in Forbes’ rankings.

Majority owner Joe Lacob’s franchise booked $440 million in revenue over the last year, second most in the NBA. The Warriors’ new arena, the Chase Center, is the centerpiece of the team’s empire, securing $2 billion in income before it even opened its doors last September.

Another losing team, the New York Knicks, ranked first among NBA franchises with a $4.6 billion valuation. The Los Angeles Lakers ranked second at $4.4 billion.

The three franchises are in elite company in U.S. sports, where few franchises are estimated to be worth more than $4 billion.

The NFL’s Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable U.S. sports team, with an estimated worth of $5.5 billion. The New England Patriots are valued at an estimated $4.1 billion.

Major League Baseball has just one team in the $4 billion club. The New York Yankees are worth an estimated $4.6 billion. No NHL team is worth more than $2 billion, according to Forbes.

Average NBA franchise valuations rose 14 percent to $2.12 billion over the last year.

