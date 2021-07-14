Giants' Saquon Barkley will have endorsement money converted to Bitcoin

New York Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley announced on Wednesday that he plans on having all of his endorsement money converted to Bitcoin, which is equivalent to more than $10 million per year.

Barkley made the revelation in an interview with "The Best Business Show."

"I’m taking my marketing money in Bitcoin," Barkley said.

He added: "When you see the KDs, the Lebrons, and [Tom] Bradys of the world, and you want to create generational wealth, you can’t do that with the sport that I play…and coming off of injuries. When you sit out of football for a whole year, you realize that this game could be taken away from you."

Barkley already had endorsement deals with Nike, Panini America, Campbell Soup Company, Toyota, and Pepsi, among others, according to, NJ.com.

During the 2020 season, Barkley and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield were featured in a Hulu ad.

The Giants star isn’t the only NFL player asking to be compensated in cryptocurrency. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his $24.1 million signing bonus put into an account for Blockfolio -- which is a cryptocurrency app.

During his first season in the NFL back in 2018, Barkley piled up 1,307 rushing yards on 261 attempts with 11 rushing scores. He added 91 receptions for 721 yards and four more touchdowns. Barkley was honored as the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year for making an immediate impact for the Giants right away.

Last year, Barkley only played in two games before suffering an ACL tear. He only had 19 attempts for 34 yards and six catches for nine receiving yards before suffering the injury in a Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears.

In 2021, Barkley will look to rebound in his fourth NFL season.