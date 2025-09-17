Giants quarterback Russell Wilson opens up on love for motorsports and toy cars

Russell Wilson had so many Hot Wheels cars growing up, he can't even remember the names of them.

It was part of his lifestyle as a car kid. His father helped ensure it was that way. Harrison Wilson III played in the San Diego Chargers' preseason as a wide receiver in 1980 for coaching legend Joe Gibbs. That meant Wilson's family had access to Gibbs' NASCAR world.

"We were really close with Joe Gibbs," Wilson told Fox News Digital. "In Richmond, there's a big race there and everything else. So, when I was a kid, I would go there a lot."

Now, Wilson is a car adult. And his love for motorsports has only become more fulfilling.

"I've been in the car with Lewis Hamilton in Montreal. I've gone to Formula 1 Races at Monaco," Wilson said.

And as a car adult, Wilson now has car kids of his own.

"They love their cars, and they love going, ‘Go faster, dad! Go faster!" he said.

Now he's even making his love for cars part of his business portfolio, launching an endorsement partnership with one of his favorite childhood brands that started it all, Hot Wheels. He is helping the company promote the launch of the Speed Snap Track System.

Wilson said when he got that call, he was immediately on board with the partnership.

"‘Hey, let’s do this,'" he recalled in the interview, "Win (his five-year-old son), loves Hot Wheels."

Meanwhile, Wilson's NFL team, the New York Giants, fell to 0-2 Sunday with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Still, he showed off some hot wheels of his own with 23 rushing yards.

The Giants are home against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. A primetime win at home against one of the NFL's top teams could rev up the Giants' season.

But a loss could send their playoff hopes swerving off of the track.