Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks agree to largest deal in NBA history: here's the breakdown of his contract

Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the NBA MVP award two straight seasons. On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar was rewarded for being one of the best players in the league.

Antetokounmpo announced that he is signing a five-year, $228.2 million supermax contract extension with the Bucks, which is reportedly the largest deal in NBA history.

“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo wrote on his social media accounts. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”

Antetokounmpo will make $39.3 million for the 2021-22 NBA season.

His $45.6 million per year contract is the largest average in the NBA. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ contract is set at a $44.5 million average, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is making an average of $44.1 million.

The Bucks had to make major moves in the offseason in order to keep Antetokounmpo from entering free agency.

They dealt away guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft pick R.J. Hampton and two more first-round selections as part of a package deal to acquire Jrue Holiday in a four-team trade.

They also overhauled their bench by adding Bobby Portis, D.J. Augustin, Torrey Craig, and Bryn Forbes. Antetokounmpo called those offseason moves “amazing” last week.

“At the end of the day, the team is going to take care of what they’re going to do,” he said. “Off the court, they tried to improve this team as much as possible.”

But Antetokounmpo’s individual performance speaks for itself.

Last season, he averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists while winning his second straight MVP award. He also was named the NBA’s defensive player of the year and became the third player in NBA history to earn both awards in one season, following Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.