After George Floyd death, University of Minnesota won't hire police as security at football games

The University of Minnesota will limit its ties to the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd, school president Joan Gabel said in a letter on Thursday.

Gabel said the school will no longer contract the Minneapolis Police Department to work security at school football games, ceremonies or other events. Additionally, the University of Minnesota won’t hire the city’s police officers for specialized tasks, such as K-9 explosive detection units.

“As a community, we are outraged and grief-stricken,” Gabel said in a letter to the school’s community. “I do not have the words to fully express my pain and anger and I know that many in our community share those feelings, but also fear for their own safety. This will not stand.”

The university's use of local police will be limited to “investigations that directly enhance the safety of our community or that allow us to investigate and apprehend those who put our students, faculty, and staff at risk,” the school president added.

Floyd, 46, died while in Minneapolis police custody Monday night. Police were responding to a call that a counterfeit bill was used at a nearby grocery store. A bystander video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck for several minutes prior to his death.

The four officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for the fired officers to face criminal charges. The FBI and U.S. Department of Justice have launched investigations into the incident.

The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings said they were “deeply saddened” by Floyd’s death, which triggered protests around the country.

“Everyone in our community deserves the right to feel protected and safe,” the Vikings said in a statement.

