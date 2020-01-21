Fan throws object at LeBron James' son during high school game

Being the son of one of basketball's greatest players has its ups and downs.

On Monday night, 14-year old Bronny James and his Sierra Canyon team played in the HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

His father LeBron James was in attendance before he and his Laker teammates took on the Boston Celtics.

The game had to be briefly stopped in the second half, as a fan threw something at Bronny as he was standing on the sideline waiting to inbound the ball, according to CBSSports.com.

After the object hit the younger James in the back, the referee stopped play and called for a nearby police officer to try to identify the perpetrator.

After the game, LeBron responded to the situation on Twitter.

"Hating has no age limit," he wrote. "[James gang] is built for it and well equipped. As we proceed."

LeBron has received his share of heckling over the course of his career, has prepared his son for such situations.

Paul VI Catholic High School defeated Sierra Canyon 70-62.