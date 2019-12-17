Ex-NBA Commissioner David Stern in 'serious condition' after brain hemorrhage

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains hospitalized on Tuesday following undergoing emergency surgery to treat a sudden brain hemorrhage last week, the league said in an update on his condition.

“NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage on Thursday,” the league said in a statement. “He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones. The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciate the incredible outpouring of support. Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family.”

Stern, 77, suffered a brain hemorrhage at a Midtown restaurant in New York City last Thursday. Emergency responders rushed him to nearby Mount Sinai West medical center for treatment.

The league’s statement was the first update on Stern’s condition since the incident occurred.

Stern served as NBA commissioner for 30 years and was instrumental in the league’s global expansion. He stepped down from the role in 2014 and has since served as the league’s commissioner emeritus.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.