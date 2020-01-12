ESPN could make Tony Romo highest paid sportscaster in history: Report

The big money in sports is usually paid to those on the field, but a former player turned broadcaster could soon be scoring a huge financial touchdown.

ESPN is preparing to make former quarterback Tony Romo the highest paid sportscaster, according to Front Office Sports.

The CBS announcer would reportedly be paid between $10 million to $14 million annually, according to sources.

Romo could take over the analyst roll on Monday Night Football.

Romo is finishing up the final year of his initial 3-year deal with CBS that paid him $4 million a year.

According to Front Office Sports, CBS has the right to match the ESPN offer.