Dodgers, Yankees are World Series betting favorites after MLB sets 60-game season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees are among the betting favorites to win the 2020 MLB World Series after the MLB finalized terms on Tuesday night to restart play in a shortened 60-game season.

The Dodgers are the odds-on favorite to take home the trophy, according to The Lines, a website that tracks betting lines in the regulated U.S. gambling marketplace. The NL West frontrunners were listed at +375 on DraftKings and +380 on FanDuel as of Wednesday afternoon. In other words, a $100 bet on DraftKings for the Dodgers to win the World Series would yield a $375 payout.

The Yankees were listed at +400 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The Bronx Bombers are buoyed by new ace starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, who signed a nine-year, $324 million contract during the offseason.

"The Dodgers and Yankees were always going to remain favorites, but the shortened season should give longer shots an improved chance at a World Series title than they would have had over a 162-game season," said Brett Collson, betting analyst at TheLines.com. "The 60-game season adds more variance and randomness to the sport, creating the possibility of some major upsets in the fall. We expect the lines will be quite fluid as more details of baseball's proposal become known."

MLB was forced to suspend play in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Robert Manfred set a 60-game season after negotiations between owners and players failed to yield an agreement.

MLB players will report to training camps on July 1. The season is expected to begin on July 23 or 24.

Other top betting favorites include the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins, according to The Lines.

