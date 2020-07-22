Where Dodgers star Mookie Betts' $380M contract ranks among MLB's richest deals

The Los Angeles Dodgers and star outfielder Mookie Betts are finalizing one of the richest contract extensions in MLB history, according to multiple reports.

Betts, 27, is expected to sign a 13-year contract worth more than $380 million as soon as Wednesday, ESPN reported. The contract’s terms include MLB’s shortened 2020 season.

Once finalized, the $380 million deal will rank as the second-richest deal in the history of baseball and one of the most lucrative contracts in the history of U.S. sports. Only Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, who signed a $426.5 million extension last year, has a bigger MLB contract.

Patrick Mahomes of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs holds the richest contract in sports history after agreeing to a deal worth up to $503 million earlier this month.

A four-time All-Star selection and the 2018 American League MVP, Betts was set to earn a prorated amount of his $27 million salary prior to the extension. MLB will play just 60 games this year due to delays related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dodgers acquired Betts in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox in February. Since his MLB debut in 2014, Betts has accounted for 42 wins above replacement – a statistic that measures a player’s contributions on offense and defense relative to a replacement-level player.

Betts hit .295 with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs with the Red Sox last season.

