What is Derek Jeter's net worth?

Jeter, 45, retired in 2014 with more than $266 million in career earnings from salary.

By FOXBusiness
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter ranks as one of the highest-earning players in Major League Baseball history.

Jeter, 45, retired in 2014 with more than $266 million in career earnings from salary. His on-field earnings rank fourth in MLB history, trailing only his former teammate Alex Rodriguez, Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols and Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera.

Baseball contracts were just one income stream for Jeter, who became one of the most marketable athletes in sports during his 20-year stint with the Yankees. In late 2017, Forbes estimated that Jeter had earned $490 million throughout his career when factoring in endorsement deals, investments and other sources. That total established Jeter as one of the highest-paid athletes of all time.

Jeter has worked with blue-chip sponsors throughout his career, including Nike and Gatorade.

The former shortstop’s cash stockpile came in handy when he decided to pursue ownership of MLB’s Miami Marlins in 2017. Jeter contributed $25 million along with a group of investors that purchased the Marlins for $1.2 billion. Though he owns a small minority stake in the team, Jeter serves as the team’s CEO and manages day-to-day operations.

In 2014, Jeter launched The Players Tribune, a sports media website that provides firsthand accounts from pro athletes. Jeter later sold the website to Minute Media, but remains a board member.

A 14-time All-Star, Jeter won five World Series titles during his Yankees career. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January.

