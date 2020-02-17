Daytona 500 restart time, ticket honoring policies explained

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 will resume Monday afternoon after persistent rain forced NASCAR officials to postpone the flagship event.

Drivers completed just 20 laps on Sunday before the stoppage was announced. The postponement marked just the second time in 62 years that the Daytona 500 was postponed due to rain, and the first time it has occurred since 2012.

When the race resumes, drivers will begin in the position they were in at the time of the delay. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in pole position, followed by Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick.

NASCAR fans who already bought tickets or parking passes to the race won’t have to pay a second time. Officials said they will be honored for Monday’s restart.

The 20 laps that were already completed count toward the finish. There are 45 laps remaining in the first stage of the three-stage Daytona 500. The entire race is 200 laps long.

President Trump’s appearance at the Daytona International Speedway highlighted pre-race festivities on Sunday. Trump became the first sitting president to serve as grand marshal of the Daytona 500 and gave drivers the order to start their engines.

Trump also took a lap around the track in the presidential limousine known as “The Beast.”

The Daytona 500 will restart at 4 p.m. ET on FOX. Drivers will complete pace laps before the green flag signals the race is underway.

