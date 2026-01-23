David Beckham explains why his Bank of America sports deal isn't your traditional sponsorship

Sir David Beckham considers himself "one of the lucky ones." Now, the soccer legend is partnering with Bank of America in a multiyear initiative designed to give more children access to sports, coaching and opportunity — a mission fully unveiled this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I feel very lucky to be in partnership with Bank of America, and more importantly, in partnership with Brian [Moynihan], because we first met here last year and we spoke about the initiatives and what Bank of America really want[s] to bring into this moment," Beckham told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

"And to have this — the access to inclusion, to great facilities, to great coaches to give these children the empowerment, is such an important thing," he continued.

Beckham signed a five-year agreement with Bank of America (BofA) to be their "sports ambassador," which focuses on the bank’s debut as a 2026 FIFA World Cup sponsor and an emphasis on access to a variety of youth sports like running and golf.

"It's interesting because we met here last year for the first time," BofA Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan also told Bartiromo, "but what we're trying to do is, we have Bank of America investing in sport, and not sport just for sponsorship… but for enabling the kids and the enabling of the excellence that David represents… David is such an icon in this sport, but as an entrepreneur and a capitalist and understands business, it's great to work with him."

"Soccer is doing great right now. [Inter Miami] won the championship last year, which was a very special moment for me to become a champion as an owner, but also to have won that trophy quite a few years ago was a very special moment," Beckham expanded.

"But soccer in America is growing. You know, I first moved to LA in 2007, and I knew there was a real opportunity. I knew that it was going to be challenging. But the way the game has grown in the last 15 years has been incredible, and I'm glad to have played a small part in that."

The Manchester United legend has poured his own investments into the U.S. soccer landscape with Inter Miami, signing Lionel Messi to the team in 2023 and now preparing to open the more than $1 billion Freedom Park stadium in April. The Magic City will also host seven World Cup matches this year.

"There's a lot going on in Miami with Miami Freedom Park, which we're really excited about. But I think back to… what Bank of America can do is really support a young generation that is coming through, that is excited about sports, and it gives these young children the opportunity," Beckham said.

"I grew up in the East End of London, and I was one of the lucky ones. I had a park over, right near my house where I could go and play soccer every day. I had a soccer pitch at my school. You know, a lot of children around the world don't have this. And what Bank of America and Brian are doing, and the team, are giving these children an opportunity, they're giving them a safe space. They're giving them the facilities, the great coaches. And that's what we're excited about."